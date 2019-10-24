Crews contain grass fire near businesses in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews battled a vegetation fire Thursday afternoon near several businesses in Richmond, fire officials said.The fire was reported near Interstate 580 and Point Isabel Regional Shoreline, according to the Contra Costa Fire Department.Fire officials said the blaze has burned about 3 acres so far and spread quickly.There are no threats to structures and no evacuations have been ordered.Just after 2 p.m., Richmond Fire Department announced the blaze was contained.