We’re on scene of an approximately 3 acre vegetation fire at Component Drive and Orchard Pkwy in north San Jose. Multiple streets are closed in the area, with smoke drifting south toward the airport. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/dt4FXF3EO6 — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 6, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews say they have a vegetation fire until control after it broke out on Component Drive and Orchard Parkway in San Jose.SJFD says that the fire reached about 5 acres.Multiple streets are closed in the area.Crews say they are now in mop-up stage.