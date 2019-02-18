Crews extinguish Tesla fire following crash into Fremont tree

Southbound Paseo Padre Pkwy at Thornton is closed due to a single vehicle collision.

— Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) February 18, 2019

The southbound lanes of Paseo Padre Parkway at Thornton Avenue were closed Monday morning due to a Tesla crash and fire, police said.Police say it slammed into a tree shortly after 7 a.m.The driver sustained non-life threatening visible injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Fatigue is being looked at as factor in the crash.It was still on fire when crews arrived and they have since extinguished the blaze. Fire officials say the scene is now stabilized.Investigators say this is Tesla Model X.They have been in contact with Tesla Engineers.