WILDFIRE

Crews making headway in Lake County's River Fire

The River Fire burning in Lake County is seen on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
KELSEYVILLE, Calif (KGO) --
Crews are still battling the Mendocino Complex Fires, which are still burning uncontrolled. The fires have consumed at least 31,000 acres in Lake County alone.

On Tuesday night, firefighters made progress in the southern flank where the River Fire is burning. So far, it is now 38 percent contained.

Jeremy and Simone Dotson were on their way home after evacuation orders were lifted in most of Kelseyville. "What did we miss most about not being home? Our bed," Jeremy said.

RELATED: The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire

Cal Fire Captain Cary Wright issued a warning saying, "Just because you return to your home doesn't mean the fire is out."


A sign of normalcy is returning to the town where a post office in the area reopened on Wednesday. This was a sigh of relief for many residents like Doug Wallin who told ABC7 News he had important and timely mail to send. "Its the beginning of the month and if you didn't get it to the credit card companies, they still fine you," he said.

MAPS: Wildfires burning across California

The Konocti Gas and Mart which had cut its hours returned to business as usual. Most of the customers ABC7 News met defied the evacuation order and stayed home. "We worked our butts off for everything we have, so we didn't want to lose it," Cynthia Coyne said.

Rafael Tapia told ABC7 News, "I was going to take care of the house. I set up sprinkler system and everything."

Many stayed because they were afraid of looters. On Tuesday, police and sheriff's deputies arrested eight people who were trespassing in the evacuated town of Lakeport. "We have a couple of people who have outstanding warrants. Thereis at least one person with significant amount of methamphetamine on his person," Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin said.

Shelli Barnes also stayed, but not to protect her property. Barnes told ABC7 News she was afraid the power would go off. "We're on a well, so our animals would start dying without
water and we weren't going to let that happen," she said.

Barnes has three horses and an 800-pound pig named Mouse.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firefirefightersevacuationwildfireComplex FireMendocino
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mendocino Complex fires increase to more than 90,000 acres
Carr Fire: All people reported missing located by police, sheriff's officials
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Photos from the wildfires across California
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
'Firenado' swirls amid Carr Fire in Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 30,000 acres, 10 percent contained
WILDFIRE
Carr Fire: All people reported missing located by police, sheriff's officials
Santa Rosa survivors give advice to those displaced by Complex Fires
Vehicle maintenance could help prevent local fires
BEFORE AND AFTER: Redding neighborhood destroyed by Carr Fire
Western Fire burning in Mendocino County forces evacuations
More wildfire
Top Stories
ABC7 helps fire evacuee reunite with horse found in Carr Fire burn area
Santa Rosa survivors give advice to those displaced by Complex Fires
Western Fire burning in Mendocino County forces evacuations
Family of Nia Wilson files lawsuit against BART
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Vehicle maintenance could help prevent local fires
VIDEO: Bald eagle poses for airport security camera
VIDEOS: Family, 49ers legends speak at Dwight Clark memorial
Show More
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
BEFORE AND AFTER: Redding neighborhood destroyed by Carr Fire
Consumer Catch-up: Salad and wrap recall, Southwest ditching peanuts
Cupertino Hyperloop? It could be the first in the Bay Area
San Francisco Mayor London Breed signs her first budget
More News