Crews making headway in Lake County's River Fire

KELSEYVILLE, Calif (KGO) --Crews are still battling the Mendocino Complex Fires, which are still burning uncontrolled. The fires have consumed at least 31,000 acres in Lake County alone.
On Tuesday night, firefighters made progress in the southern flank where the River Fire is burning. So far, it is now 38 percent contained.
Jeremy and Simone Dotson were on their way home after evacuation orders were lifted in most of Kelseyville. "What did we miss most about not being home? Our bed," Jeremy said.
Cal Fire Captain Cary Wright issued a warning saying, "Just because you return to your home doesn't mean the fire is out."
Post office opens in Kelseyville after evacuation order is lifted.sign of normalcy! pic.twitter.com/T2QrL8SU6Z— Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) August 1, 2018
A sign of normalcy is returning to the town where a post office in the area reopened on Wednesday. This was a sigh of relief for many residents like Doug Wallin who told ABC7 News he had important and timely mail to send. "Its the beginning of the month and if you didn't get it to the credit card companies, they still fine you," he said.
The Konocti Gas and Mart which had cut its hours returned to business as usual. Most of the customers ABC7 News met defied the evacuation order and stayed home. "We worked our butts off for everything we have, so we didn't want to lose it," Cynthia Coyne said.
Rafael Tapia told ABC7 News, "I was going to take care of the house. I set up sprinkler system and everything."
Many stayed because they were afraid of looters. On Tuesday, police and sheriff's deputies arrested eight people who were trespassing in the evacuated town of Lakeport. "We have a couple of people who have outstanding warrants. Thereis at least one person with significant amount of methamphetamine on his person," Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin said.
Shelli Barnes also stayed, but not to protect her property. Barnes told ABC7 News she was afraid the power would go off. "We're on a well, so our animals would start dying without
water and we weren't going to let that happen," she said.
Barnes has three horses and an 800-pound pig named Mouse.
A cute 800 lb pig called Mouse was reason Kelseyville resident defied evacuation order and stayed in her home. pic.twitter.com/QDOkvyZpE5— Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) August 1, 2018
