DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews have rescued a man who was stuck on a cliff at Thornton State Beach in Daly City Wednesday evening, officials say.The incident was first reported at 6:06 p.m.SKY7 was over the rescue near John Daly and Skyline Boulevard. The person was seen airlifted by a rescue crew around 7 p.m.No further information has been provided.