Crews rescue surfer stranded on Seal Rocks in San Francisco

UPDATE: SFFD AMBULANCE STAGED AT @CliffHouse BRINGING THE PATIENT OUT TO SAFETY. HE WILL BE CHECK AND TRANSPORTED IF NEEDED. @abc7newsbayarea #yoursffd #RESCUE pic.twitter.com/dMqX5vI8bJ — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) May 25, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO -- Crews rescued a surfer stranded Saturday morning on Seal Rocks, along the coast near the Cliff House, fire officials said.Ocean swimmers with the Golden Gate National Park Service Beach Patrol were able to get the surfer on a long board to bring them to shore, according to a Twitter post by the San Francisco Fire Department.As of noon, the surfer was being assessed to determine medical attention was needed, according to the fire department.No information was available on how the surfer became stranded on Seal Rocks.