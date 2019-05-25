Crews rescue surfer stranded on Seal Rocks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Crews rescued a surfer stranded Saturday morning on Seal Rocks, along the coast near the Cliff House, fire officials said.

Ocean swimmers with the Golden Gate National Park Service Beach Patrol were able to get the surfer on a long board to bring them to shore, according to a Twitter post by the San Francisco Fire Department.

As of noon, the surfer was being assessed to determine medical attention was needed, according to the fire department.

No information was available on how the surfer became stranded on Seal Rocks.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosffdsurfingwater rescuerescue
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News