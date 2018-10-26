Richmond firefighters knock down a fire in a homeless encampment along the railiroad tracks and I580. They say this stretch is known for being filled with homeless. pic.twitter.com/7ITKbAwuoq — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 26, 2018

Richmond firefighters were quick to respond to a fire at a homeless encampment near Interstate 580 Friday morning.Before the 911 call came in, crews spotted smoke near I-580 and Regatta Blvd. around 10:30 a.m.Firefighters found the burning homeless camp between the railroad tracks and the Regatta Blvd. exit.The fire was put out quickly, but a wood structure someone had built in the camp was destroyed by the flames, according to Battalion Chief Victor Bontempo.No one was there when firefighters arrived and no one was hurt, Richmond Fire Department said.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.