Richmond firefighters respond to homeless encampment fire along I-580

EMBED </>More Videos

Richmond firefighters saw the smoke before the 911 call came in. They raced over to it and found a homeless encampment on fire along I-580 just before 10:30 a.m. Friday. (KGO-TV)

By
RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
Richmond firefighters were quick to respond to a fire at a homeless encampment near Interstate 580 Friday morning.

Before the 911 call came in, crews spotted smoke near I-580 and Regatta Blvd. around 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters found the burning homeless camp between the railroad tracks and the Regatta Blvd. exit.

The fire was put out quickly, but a wood structure someone had built in the camp was destroyed by the flames, according to Battalion Chief Victor Bontempo.

No one was there when firefighters arrived and no one was hurt, Richmond Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homelessfiresafetyI-580trafficRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspicious package sent to Tom Steyer intercepted in Burlingame
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
Suspicious device addressed to Sen. Harris rendered safe
NBC cancels 'Megyn Kelly Today' following blackface comments
Florida man charged after weeklong bomb-package scare
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
Hulu to provide audio service for blind customers
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Show More
PHOTOS: Suspicious packages found around the country
Powerball lottery jackpot at $750M for drawing Saturday
AccuWeather Forecast: Fog to hazy warm sunshine today
Google sends message to employees after sexual misconduct bombshell
SB I-680 reopened in Fremont after accident spills nails, tools
More News