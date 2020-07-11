Crews respond to vegetation fire in San Jose

The San Jose Fire Department estimates the fire is at least seven acres in size.
A large plume of smoke can be seen in the area.
Firefighters are responding to a Tier 2 vegetation fire near Mount Hamilton Rd and Crothers Rd. Estimated 7+ acres. @calfireSCU providing assistance. pic.twitter.com/HqlbHd8STa— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 11, 2020
Heat signature triggered an alert from GOES satellite. A quick look at @AlertWildfire show this smoke plume east of San Jose. #cawx @calfireSCU pic.twitter.com/jfbMnFzddH— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 11, 2020