This is now a 3rd alarm PIO en route https://t.co/JzMoTWvRON — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 1, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Fire Department is responding to a four-alarm fire near Interstate 280.Officials reported the fire that the fire around 8:45 p.m. burning in the area Toland Street and Evans Avenue.Reports are this is a warehouse with no people inside.Streets around the area are closed and people are asked to stay away.