Crews have stopped the flow of gas following a leak near San Francisco's Hall of Justice.All traffic in the area of 7th and Bryant St. is being diverted.SFFD says to avoid the area.PG&E says that when the arrived on the scene, they found that a third party construction crew not working for PG&E hit a gas line.PG&E is working to get the gas shut off and making it safe in the area.Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.