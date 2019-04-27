Coastline search after car reportedly drove off cliff in San Mateo County

Authorities are investigating a report of a car into the ocean along the San Mateo County coastline.Crews with the San Mateo County Sheriff's office and the harbor patrol spent hours on Friday combing the area south of Gray Whale Cove near Montara, looking for any sign of a vehicle.Authorities launched the search after a driver reported that a car that had veered toward him along Highway 1 last night, appeared to drive off the cliff.Sheriff's officials say search teams found car parts and personal articles in the area, but no sign of a vehicle.