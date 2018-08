RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

Crews continue making progress against the Mendocino Complex Fires The Ranch Fire, which is the largest in state history, has charred more than 335, 000 acres and remains 76 percent contained.The River Fire, which is the blaze that caused evacuations in Lake County, was fully contained last week.Further to the north in the Redding area, Cal Fire is making progress on the destructive Carr Fire , which is now 83 percent contained. The flames have scorched more than 227,000 acres.The fire has been burning for nearly a month and has destroyed more than 1,000 homes.The eastern edge is burning toward Lake Shasta and people driving to Shasta Dam can see the flames and smokeCal Fire still expects to have full containment of the Mendocino Complex Fires by September 1, 2018.