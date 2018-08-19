COMPLEX FIRE

Crews continue making steady progress battling massive Mendocino Complex Fires

Crews continue making progress against massive wildfires that are still burning and threatening structures in Northern California.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Crews continue making progress against the Mendocino Complex Fires.

The Ranch Fire, which is the largest in state history, has charred more than 335, 000 acres and remains 76 percent contained.

The River Fire, which is the blaze that caused evacuations in Lake County, was fully contained last week.

RELATED: Procession held for Utah firefighter killed battling Mendocino Complex Fires

Further to the north in the Redding area, Cal Fire is making progress on the destructive Carr Fire, which is now 83 percent contained. The flames have scorched more than 227,000 acres.

The fire has been burning for nearly a month and has destroyed more than 1,000 homes.

The eastern edge is burning toward Lake Shasta and people driving to Shasta Dam can see the flames and smoke

Cal Fire still expects to have full containment of the Mendocino Complex Fires by September 1, 2018.

