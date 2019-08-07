brush fire

Crews stop forward progress of 58-acre fire in Oakley; 2 structures burned

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews have stopped the forward progress of a 58-acre brush fire that burned two structures in unincorporated Oakley, officials say.

An evacuation is still in place for Crismore Drive, Delta Road, and Stellar Avenue.

Oakley PD ordered those in the affected area to leave immediately by car and go towards Highway 4, away from the area.



No injuries have been reported in the fire.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oakleyevacuationbrush firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BRUSH FIRE
Crews control small brush fire in San Jose
Clayton fires 85 percent contained
Firefighters battle brush fire near Milpitas, 50 acres burned
Canyon Fire near Lake Berryessa 90 percent contained
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest suspect in deadly Livermore shooting
HOME HOTLINE: Get your questions answered today
Feds announce major crackdown on crime in SF's Tenderloin
2 countries warn against traveling to US following mass shootings
ICE agents arrest 680 people in largest raids in at least a decade
USA Today HQ evacuated after report of man with weapon
Study: Uber, Lyft impact on San Francisco traffic
Show More
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
This is what you can rent in the Bay Area for $1,500 a month 
Puerto Rico high court overturns Pedro Pierluisi as governor
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
Trump visits Dayton as community mourns lives lost, debates gun control
More TOP STORIES News