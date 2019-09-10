Crews stop forward progress of Novato brush fire; evacuations lifted

NOVATO, Calif. -- Forward progress has been stopped on a 9-acre brush fire that prompted evacuation orders for an area of unincorporated Novato near state Highway 37 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.The evacuation orders, first issued shortly before 2 p.m., have been lifted for areas surrounding Woodview Lane, Hampton Lane and Crest Road, sheriff's officials said.Green Point Lane remains closed.People were asked to go toward School Road to Atherton Avenue, according to the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office wrote on Twitter at about 2:20 p.m. that forward progress had been stopped on the fire, which has burned about 4-5 acres.The fire prompted the closure of the transition ramps from U.S. Highway 101 to eastbound Highway 37, as well as other roads and ramps in the area.