Crews stop forward progress of Novato brush fire; most evacuations lifted

NOVATO, Calif. -- Forward progress has been stopped on a 9-acre brush fire that prompted evacuation orders for an area of unincorporated Novato near state Highway 37 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

The evacuation orders, first issued shortly before 2 p.m., have been lifted for areas surrounding Woodview Lane, Hampton Lane and Crest Road, sheriff's officials said. Orders remain for Green Point Lane.

People were asked to go toward School Road to Atherton Avenue, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office wrote on Twitter at about 2:20 p.m. that forward progress had been stopped on the fire, which has burned about 4-5 acres.

The fire prompted the closure of the transition ramps from U.S. Highway 101 to eastbound Highway 37, as well as other roads and ramps in the area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
novatoevacuationbrush fireroad closure
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apple Event: iPhone 11 unveiled
California Senate approves bill to cap rent increases
Chase Center concert, Giants game expected to cause SF traffic delays
SFO delays, cancellations continue due to runway construction
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
VIDEO: Robbery suspect fights with employee at LA Best Buy
Oakland getting Indoor Football League team, partially owned by Marshawn Lynch
Show More
California closer to letting college athletes make money
Police apprehend man after bizarre chase in waves at Venice Beach
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship
CA law bars suspensions for talking back to teachers
More TOP STORIES News