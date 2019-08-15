Crews stop forward progress of San Jose fire that prompted evacuations

Resident are praising the work of firefighters this afternoon. We spoke to a neighbor who was watching from afar as crews worked to battle the flames above the Santa Teresa area. #SanJose #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/eyiNbzVaRk — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) August 15, 2019

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of this fire near Santa Teresa and Bayliss. Moments ago, we spoke to this neighbor who walked us through what she was thinking earlier as the hillside went up in flames. #SanJose #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/UHznlgOzuX — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) August 15, 2019

Right now, nearly 1,700 @PGE4Me customers in the Santa Teresa area of #SanJose are without power as a result of this vegetation fire. Traffic lights are also not operational. Dangerous conditions especially because of the heat. #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/DzZoYtqAxo — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) August 15, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose firefighters say they have stopped the forward progress of 40-acre brush fire near Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue that prompted evacuations.Power lines are down and residents are advised to avoid the area.About 15 homes were evacuated or sheltered in place north of the fire, west of Santa Teresa Blvd., where the homes back up into the wildlife. SJPD is working to repopulate those residents.Right now, nearly 1,700 PG&E customers in the Santa Teresa area of San Jose are without power as a result of this vegetation fire. Traffic lights are also not operational.