Crews stop forward progress of San Jose fire that prompted evacuations

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose firefighters say they have stopped the forward progress of 40-acre brush fire near Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue that prompted evacuations.

Power lines are down and residents are advised to avoid the area.

About 15 homes were evacuated or sheltered in place north of the fire, west of Santa Teresa Blvd., where the homes back up into the wildlife. SJPD is working to repopulate those residents.

Right now, nearly 1,700 PG&E customers in the Santa Teresa area of San Jose are without power as a result of this vegetation fire. Traffic lights are also not operational.




