Crews stop progress of Cordelia Fire, evacuations lifted

CORDELIA, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters have stopped the progress of a 4-alarm grass fire burning near the Cordelia Junction in Solano County.All evacuations in the area have been lifted but Cordelia Rd. remains closed between Link Road and Hale Ranch Road while firefighters continue to clean up operations in the burn area.It is estimated to reopen at about 6 p.m.Only residents will be allowed back into the area at this time.No structures have been burned in the fire, which is estimated to have burned 24 acres. Twenty-seven fire engines helped fight the fire from multiple North Bay fire departments.About 50 homes in the unincorporated area were evacuated but all of those have been lifted.