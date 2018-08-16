Crews stop spread of Healdsburg grass fire, residents return home

HEALDSBURG, Calif. --Healdsburg residents were allowed to return to their homes after firefighters stopped the spread of a brush fire burning nearby.
Cal Fire said Thursday afternoon about a dozen residences were evacuated Thursday afternoon.
Multiple fire agencies battled the 5 to 10-acre fire in the Madrona Knolls area in unincorporated Sonoma County, Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said.
The fire was reported around 1:40 p.m. near Westside Road and Madrona Knolls Road in unincorporated Sonoma County.
There were no reports of any damaged structures.
ABC7 News contributed to this report.