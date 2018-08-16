WILDFIRE

Crews stop spread of Healdsburg grass fire, residents return home

EMBED </>More Videos

Healdsburg residents were allowed to return to their homes after firefighters stopped the spread of a brush fire burning nearby. (Photo by flickauvin/Instagram)

HEALDSBURG, Calif. --
Healdsburg residents were allowed to return to their homes after firefighters stopped the spread of a brush fire burning nearby.

Cal Fire said Thursday afternoon about a dozen residences were evacuated Thursday afternoon.

Multiple fire agencies battled the 5 to 10-acre fire in the Madrona Knolls area in unincorporated Sonoma County, Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said.

The fire was reported around 1:40 p.m. near Westside Road and Madrona Knolls Road in unincorporated Sonoma County.

There were no reports of any damaged structures.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirebrush fireevacuationcal firefirefightersHealdsburg
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
WILDFIRE
Massive wildfires in Northern California continue to grow
Cal Fire says massive fire tornado killed fire inspector in Redding
VIDEO: Fresno firefighters help fight Ranch Fire
Procession held for Utah firefighter killed battling Mendocino Complex Fires
More wildfire
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Novato police lip sync challenge raises mental health awareness
Oracle Arena, Oakland-Alameda Coliseum are giving away brand new pairs of shoes
Bin Laden raid commander defends Brennan, says 'revoke my security clearance as well'
Aretha, Elvis deaths occur on same day in August
DA says she won't accept plea deals in Ghost Ship fire case
Mortgage rates, lack of affordability causing Santa Clara Co. home sales to fall
Consumer Catch-up: FDA approves generic EpiPen, Chipotle food safety training
Show More
Bodycam video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Uber driver arrested for alleged sexual assault of passenger picked up in SF
Danville dad creates bulletproof backpack insert
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Stylishly decorated college dorm room goes viral
More News