Crews stop spread of Healdsburg grass fire, residents return home

Healdsburg residents were allowed to return to their homes after firefighters stopped the spread of a brush fire burning nearby.Cal Fire said Thursday afternoon about a dozen residences were evacuated Thursday afternoon.Multiple fire agencies battled the 5 to 10-acre fire in the Madrona Knolls area in unincorporated Sonoma County, Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said.The fire was reported around 1:40 p.m. near Westside Road and Madrona Knolls Road in unincorporated Sonoma County.There were no reports of any damaged structures.