Crews work to repair water main break in SF's Potrero Hill

By Lauren Martinez
SAN FRANCISCO. (KGO) -- Crews are working to repair a 12-inch main break at the corner of 22nd and Rhode Island streets in San Francisco. A total of three homes were damaged with garage and basement-level flooding.

This first happened around 9:30 last night and this isn't the only place where officials identified breaks. There were also breaks found in a 6-inch main at Kansas and California streets and an 8-inch main at Kansas and 22nd streets.

A resident we spoke to last night says this is the second time where the water department was in the neighborhood.

"I thought they fixed it. I thought it was fixed, but again, there was water department earlier in the week, and now it's the fire department, which means it's a real serious situation," said Jim Wachob, SF resident.

Water service in the area has been shut down. There is no word on a cause at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscofloodinghighway 101water main breaksex traffickingroad closuretraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
London Bridge stabbings 'declared a terrorist incident': UK police
5 arrested after shots fired outside Fremont Target store
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River event this weekend
Black Friday shoppers score deals at Livermore outlets
Some stores start Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving with pressure from online competition
US climber Brad Gobright dies after fall in Mexico
Show More
1st Atmospheric River of season to hit Bay Area this weekend
San Jose family with terminally ill son gets holiday decorations stolen, then big surprise
Special 'thank you' to those working this Thanksgiving holiday
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
VIDEO: Turkey saves driver from ticket in Livermore
More TOP STORIES News