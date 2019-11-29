Crews work to repair water main break in SF's Potrero Hill

SAN FRANCISCO. (KGO) -- Crews are working to repair a 12-inch main break at the corner of 22nd and Rhode Island streets in San Francisco. A total of three homes were damaged with garage and basement-level flooding.This first happened around 9:30 last night and this isn't the only place where officials identified breaks. There were also breaks found in a 6-inch main at Kansas and California streets and an 8-inch main at Kansas and 22nd streets.A resident we spoke to last night says this is the second time where the water department was in the neighborhood."I thought they fixed it. I thought it was fixed, but again, there was water department earlier in the week, and now it's the fire department, which means it's a real serious situation," said Jim Wachob, SF resident.Water service in the area has been shut down. There is no word on a cause at this time.