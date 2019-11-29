Crews work to repair water main break in SF's Potrero Hill

SAN FRANCISCO. (KGO) -- Crews are working to repair a 12-inch main break at the corner of 22nd and Rhode Island streets in San Francisco. A total of three homes were damaged with garage and basement-level flooding.
This first happened around 9:30 last night and this isn't the only place where officials identified breaks. There were also breaks found in a 6-inch main at Kansas and California streets and an 8-inch main at Kansas and 22nd streets.
A resident we spoke to last night says this is the second time where the water department was in the neighborhood.
"I thought they fixed it. I thought it was fixed, but again, there was water department earlier in the week, and now it's the fire department, which means it's a real serious situation," said Jim Wachob, SF resident.
Water service in the area has been shut down. There is no word on a cause at this time.
