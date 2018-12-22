Crews work to locate, rescue plumber after CO2 line ruptures under SFO catering facility

Firefighters are on the scene of a rescue at an airline catering kitchen at SFO on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) --
A rescue effort is underway at an airline catering kitchen on San Francisco International Airport property. A plumber is missing after some kind of underground explosion that released carbon dioxide.

Another plumber managed to escape unharmed.

Firefighters are using hazmat gear to search for the missing man, who is believed to be in an underground tunnel system at the facility.

This is happening at the Gate Gourmet kitchens, which caters several airlines at SFO, including United.
