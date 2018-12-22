#Developing: SFFD and Hazmat Team searching for a plumber who was working on a underground sewage line. He became unconscious after he and his partner ruptured a CO2 line. The partner drag him as far as he could, came out and then called 911. pic.twitter.com/tydR1wOaLD — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) December 23, 2018

#2: Rescue crews were not able to find the man when they went back in because he likely regained consciousness and moved. They can't located him because it is 2 to 3 stories underground and he doesnt have a cell phone or walkie talkie. pic.twitter.com/boQ4It2a12 — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) December 23, 2018

#3: The incident happened at Gate Gourmet, which caters airline food. pic.twitter.com/FAhBNGkyOr — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) December 23, 2018

#4: SFO PIO says out of abundance of caution and not knowing the extent of the problem, they initiated a large response, 12 fire trucks along with SFPD. pic.twitter.com/1iDToCXAq9 — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) December 23, 2018

A rescue effort is underway at an airline catering kitchen on San Francisco International Airport property. A plumber is missing after some kind of underground explosion that released carbon dioxide.Another plumber managed to escape unharmed.Firefighters are using hazmat gear to search for the missing man, who is believed to be in an underground tunnel system at the facility.This is happening at the Gate Gourmet kitchens, which caters several airlines at SFO, including United.