Daly City police search for fraud suspects seen with purple dog

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Locating a purple dog could be the key to solving a crime in Daly City.

Police are searching for a man and a woman seen with a purple dog. Investigators say the couple used a stolen credit card.

The police department tweeted surveillance photos showing the pair with a dog dyed bright purple at the Home Depot on August 17.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call Daly City police at (650) 991-8119.

