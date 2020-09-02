Daly City police search for fraud suspects seen with purple dog

Do you recognize these fraud suspects who used a stolen credit card at Home Depot on 8/17/20? They had a distinctive looking purple dog with them Call us! (650) 991-8119. Case # 20004242. pic.twitter.com/VvCXnIvg8s — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) September 1, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Locating a purple dog could be the key to solving a crime in Daly City.Police are searching for a man and a woman seen with a purple dog. Investigators say the couple used a stolen credit card.The police department tweeted surveillance photos showing the pair with a dog dyed bright purple at the Home Depot on August 17.Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call Daly City police at (650) 991-8119.