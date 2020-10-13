covid-19

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

LISBON, Portugal -- Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese soccer federation said Tuesday.

The federation said Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms. It did not say when he tested positive.

Ronaldo played in the 0-0 draw at France in the Nations League on Sunday, and also in the 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week.

Ronaldo was dropped from the country's Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday.

The federation said Ronaldo's result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It said everyone else in the team tested negative.

The squad was scheduled to practice normally on Tuesday ahead of the match against Sweden in Lisbon.

Portugal and France lead Group 3 with seven points each after three matches.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscristiano ronaldocoronavirussocceru.s. & worldsportscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
CA nursing homes priority to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
Stanford doctor leads global movement against COVID-19 lockdowns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barrett tells senators she's not Scalia, but her own judge
MACK: A pandemic school story - Episode 3: Looking for school spirit
Santa Clara Co. prepares to advance to orange tier of reopening
Hiker recounts nail-biting encounter with cougar in Utah after spotting cubs
Woman dies after outdoor dining crash in San Jose
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones today
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Show More
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
Coronavirus updates: CA officials reveal new guidelines for small gatherings
A deeper look at 3 of the most contentious CA ballot propositions
Video shows South Bend, Ind. boy fight off armed home invaders
New program rehabilitates animals burned in CA wildfires
More TOP STORIES News