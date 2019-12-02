u.s. & world

Officer, student exchange gunfire at Milwaukee-area high school

Police say the building is safe and a suspect is in custody after a "critical incident" at a suburban Milwaukee high school on Monday. (WISN-TV)

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- A school spokesman says a student exchanged gunfire with a school resource officer at a suburban Milwaukee high school.

The suspect is in custody.

Terry Schuster told The Associated Press there's no threat to Waukesha South High School. She doesn't know of any injuries to students. She didn't know the medical status of the suspect.

Waukesha police responded to South High School around 11 a.m. Monday.

Parents gathered outside and hugged students as they streamed out of the school in Waukesha, which is about 18 miles (30 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinschool safetyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations
Firefighters rescue teen girl trapped in chimney
School fires substitute teacher who told 5th-graders 'homosexuality is wrong'
Alabama unveils statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Water line break causes flooding at San Jose hospital
Stormy weather causing travel trouble across California
AccuWeather forecast: Storm weakens today and tomorrow
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Ghost Ship victims honored on 3rd anniversary of deadly Oakland fire
WATCH IN 60: Cyber Monday at Amazon, Harry Potter play in SF, rain this week
Show More
Concord police shoot, kill man who they believe seriously injured his elderly parents
Harry Potter play opens in SF to sold-out crowd
Firefighters rescue teen girl trapped in chimney
2 dead, 5 injured after crash on Highway 101 in San Jose
Lights back on for thousands in Santa Clara affected by damaged power lines
More TOP STORIES News