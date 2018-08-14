Crowbar crashes through windshield, kills former prosecutor in Massachusetts

EMILY SHAPIRO
A former Worcester County, Massachusetts, prosecutor died suddenly after a crowbar crashed through his windshield Monday.

John Madaio was driving his SUV in the town of Spencer when a crowbar that was kicked-up or fell from another car crashed through the windshield, the Spencer Police Department said. Madaio, 63, was struck in the head.

His car veered off the road, hit a curb and an empty car in a parking lot before it went over an embankment and came to a stop, police said.

First responders broke the passenger window to reach him, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Madaio, of Paxton, Massachusetts, "was a great father, great lawyer and extremely well-respected member of the DA's office for more than 15 years," Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said in a statement Monday.

"The entire DA's office extends its heartfelt condolences to John's wife Sue, his daughter Laura and his daughter and our colleague ADA Molly," Early continued. "John touched many people in his life with his sharp wit, his compassion and his legal abilities. He will be missed by all who knew him. This is a big loss for our community."

Recently, Madaio had been working as a defense attorney, Early said. One of his daughters currently works for the DA's office.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Bridge collapse in Italy kills at least 20, officials say
VIDEO: Deadly bridge collapse in Italy amid violent storm
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Car crashes into pedestrians in London, terrorism suspect arrested
Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog', a 'lowlife'
Ghost Ship founder 'I can't get a fair trial,' seeks change of venue
Utah firefighter killed while battling Mendocino Complex Fires
'Finding Mollie' website launched for missing Iowa student
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy, breezy
Family: Terminally ill Bay Area man's ring missing at hospital
Girls escape kidnap attempt by fighting, throwing hot coffee on suspect
Protesters fear Google's proposed complex in SJ will drive up cost of living
Lowrie drives in 4 to back Manaea, A's hold off Mariners 7-6
More News