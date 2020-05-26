End of the buffet? Cruise lines are considering major changes because of the novel coronavirus pandemic

In an interview with CruiseRadio.net, Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley said buffets could be closed, at least for a while. In a separate interview, with Travel Pulse, Bayley said eventually cruises will have modified buffets that could include staff members serving food to passengers.
Other cruise lines are considering similar changes. They could also reduce the numbers of passengers to promote social distancing.
Cruise lines are still working on plans to resume trips as shelter-at-home orders ease around the world.
