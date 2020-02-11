Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Fear, anxiety sets in for passengers aboard cruise ship under quarantine

By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases on board a quarantined cruise ship docked in Japan has nearly doubled in the past 48 hours to more than 136, including at least 23 Americans.

From vacation cruise to a total nightmare. Some passengers on board the Diamond Princess, docked in Yokohama are trying to stay sane.

RELATED: Bay Area families canceling trips amid outbreak

Including newlyweds Gaetano and Milnea.

"We aren't sick and we want to keep it that way," said Gaetano Cerullo.

But other passengers are.

Rebecca Frasure from Oregon is one passenger from that quarantined cruise ship, with a confirmed case of coronavirus. For some, it can be serious and deadly. But so far, Rebecca's treatment in an isolated hospital room onshore has been going well.

"It doesn't even feel like a cold, to be honest, I wouldn't have known that there was anything wrong with me if they hadn't tested me," Frasure.

RELATED: Tracking the latest developments of coronavirus

Her husband had to stay behind on the ship, so far he's tested negative.

He's on day six of a minimum 14-day quarantine on board the ship.

Julie Choy from San Francisco is confined to her cabin, she and her relatives are ok and not showing symptoms of the virus.

But there is no contact with the crew.

RELATED: 4 passengers from New Jersey cruise ship being evaluated; all others cleared

"They deliver us food, breakfast lunch, dinner, other than that I don't see anyone," said Choy.

During a video chat, Julie showed us her small 10 by 16 foot cabin with no windows.

"It has a bathroom, one chair, one desk," Choy added.

Many passengers are now concerned about the ventilation system, fearing the virus may spread through the vents, although there is no evidence to support this.

The official quarantine period ends on Feb. 19, but that doesn't mean passengers will be allowed to leave.

See more stories related to coronavirus here.

  • What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China

  • Want to avoid coronavirus? Health expert advice here

  • Can face masks really protect you? Here's what we know

  • How to stop illness from becoming pandemic

  • Doctor talks global spread of China virus, symptoms of infection, how to stay healthy

  • Can the outbreak affect pets? Expert explains

  • Expert shares tips for traveling, staying healthy amid outbreak

  • Several Bay Area counties actively taking precautions as coronavirus outbreak worsens
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesssan franciscoillnessoutbreakjapancoronavirusinfectionchinacruise ship
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS
    LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
    How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
    Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
    Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
    Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
    AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
    Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
    NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
    Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
    Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
    Show More
    Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
    These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
    Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
    Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
    New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
    More TOP STORIES News