Coronavirus outbreak: Bay Area cruise ship passengers head home after quarantine, others caught in limbo

"A bowl of soup, a glass of chocolate milk and ice cream," said a former quarantined passenger.
Just some things former cruise ship passengers are looking forward to after two weeks of quarantine at Travis AFB in Solano County.
"I'm just so happy to be home," said Julie Choy.
Choy took her last stroll at Travis monday morning before heading home to San Francisco.
Choy was in quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess docked in Yokahoma, where hundreds of passengers tested positive for Coronavirus.
Healthy American passengers were later evacuated to US Air Force Bases stateside for a new round of quarantine. "I'm normally an easy going guy, even I'm stressed," said Rick Saber.
Saber and his wife Aldeena from Novato have spent two weeks in Federal quarantine at Lackland AFB in Texas.
But the city of San Antonio won't let them and other passengers leave.
"We have the authority within our metropolitan health district to protect the public if the state and Federal government does not," said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
The mayor say it's because of a woman who tested positive for coronavirus "after" being released from the base. She was later returned to quarantine.
"The mayor's office takes the position we are dangerous to our own communities even thought the normal quarantine period and the CDC disagrees," said Saber.
the Saber's have repeatedly tested negative for the virus, but they don't know when they'll be going home.
Julie Choy, says her faith helped bring her home after a long nightmare.
"Thank you God for giving me the strength to carry me this far," Choy said.
