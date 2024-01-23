California State University, faculty reach tentative deal, ending strike after 1 day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The week-long strike among California State University faculty members is over after just one day.

The California Faculty Association on Monday night said it has reached a tentative deal with CSU and is allowing faculty to return to work tomorrow.

It was the largest strike of university professors in the country.

Some 460,000 students at 23 campuses were impacted, including the four in the Bay area.

"We have 29,000 faculty members in the CSU - there are hundreds to thousand at a given campus depending on how big it is on the picket lines or simply not showing up to work," said Brad Erickson, chapter president of the CFA, San Francisco State University.

The strike was the consequence of what professors called failed negotiations with the California State University system.

Two weeks ago, the system offered a 5% pay raise. The union asked for at least a 12% pay increase.

"Five-percent is just not enough for the high cost of living in the Bay Area. We have a huge inflation problem nationally but it's affecting us. We are essential workers," said Jennifer Tran, professor at Cal State East Bay.

Professor Tran is among many CSU professors who canceled all classes this week.

"This is the last resort because to request livable wages and having the response to seem as if you don't even hear and you are completely tone deaf is the problem and we are angered and enraged by that," said Professor Tran.

The union is asking the university to use money they have under reserve accounts.

"We are hoping to win a fair contract. This is a public university and money should be spent in teaching, instruction and research and student services not in making profits in the corporation," said Blanca Misse, French professor at San Francisco State University.

Despite the strike across campuses throughout the state, the university says classes were not canceled and urged students to contact their professors directly.

