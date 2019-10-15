Cuba Gooding, Jr. due back in court to face new allegation in New York City

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. is due in court in New York City for his groping case, where he's expected to face an allegation from a second accuser.

Gooding's attorney admits he doesn't yet know details about the new accusation, but he's already claiming it's not credulous.

At a court hearing last week in Manhattan, Assistant District Attorney Jenna Long revealed the charge is contained in a sealed indictment.

She told a judge that the indictment covers previous allegations as well as a "previously uncharged incident," which will remain sealed Tuesday's court hearing.

Gooding was previously accused of groping a woman at a rooftop bar near Times Square back in June.

A criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in Manhattan accused Gooding of placing his hand on a 29-year-old woman's breast and squeezing it without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9.

The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated, and the 51-year-old "Jerry Maguire" star was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police.

He pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and was released on his own recognizance after about six hours in police custody.

A judge in August rejected his request to have the case thrown out.

Gooding's legal team claims there is surveillance video that will exonerate him, but the judge ruled that the conflicting accounts should be resolved at a trial.

He could face up to a year in prison if convicted.

Detectives are believed to be talking to several women who contacted them after Gooding was arrested in June.
