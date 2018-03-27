SCHOOL THREAT

All clear at Cupertino High School after campus evacuated due to threatening call

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office gave the all clear after Cupertino High School was evacuated Tuesday due to a threatening 'robotic' phone call received by the school. (KGO-TV)

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office gave the all clear after Cupertino High School was evacuated Tuesday due to a threatening 'robotic' phone call received by the school.

A robotic call was received by the school threatening harm according to the sheriff. They say the call and the number it was received from was similar to those that have recently been received at schools around the country.

The campus was cleared and the sheriff's office said there was no indication of any danger to the school or the community.

According to a note on the school's website, students are asked to check in with parents to give their location and assure they're safe. Officials also add that classes, activities, games, and meetings are cancelled for the remainder of the day and will resume Wednesday.

A student who was on campus at the time shot video of students running after being told to evacuate. The student told ABC7 News he was eating lunch with other students when they were told to evacuate the campus immediately. He claimed it was the second threat to the school within the last month.



No further details were immediately available.

