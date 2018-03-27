CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office gave the all clear after Cupertino High School was evacuated Tuesday due to a threatening 'robotic' phone call received by the school.
RELATED: Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo
A robotic call was received by the school threatening harm according to the sheriff. They say the call and the number it was received from was similar to those that have recently been received at schools around the country.
The campus was cleared and the sheriff's office said there was no indication of any danger to the school or the community.
RELATED: Diablo Valley College to reopen following graffiti threat
According to a note on the school's website, students are asked to check in with parents to give their location and assure they're safe. Officials also add that classes, activities, games, and meetings are cancelled for the remainder of the day and will resume Wednesday.
VIDEO: Cupertino High School cleared, searched after threatening phone call
A student who was on campus at the time shot video of students running after being told to evacuate. The student told ABC7 News he was eating lunch with other students when they were told to evacuate the campus immediately. He claimed it was the second threat to the school within the last month.
No further details were immediately available.
Click here for a look at how to get help with improving our schools and click here for a look at recent stories about recent threats made against schools here in the Bay Area and across the country.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
The Sheriff’s Office West Valley Division in collaboration with Cupertino High School have issued an “all clear” for the @CityofCupertino campus. No danger to students or the surrounding Community. Thanks to students, parents, and staff for your cooperation! https://t.co/rQsTnY3SHs— SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) March 27, 2018