CuriOdyssey has a full display of science and nature for your family during pandemic

SAN MATEO, Calif (KGO) -- CuriOdyssey in San Mateo is a mix of a zoo and a science lab and they are still open during the pandemic, with a few adjustments.

The indoor, hands-on exhibits are closed to comply with state and county COVID-19 safety guidelines, but you can still visit the outdoor museum and zoo.

Here's what you need to know:

Visitors ages 5 and up must wear a mask.

High touch areas are clearly marked, there are hand sanitizing stations for use, and the bathrooms are open.

As you navigate your real-life encounters with these amazing creatures, you'll trek one way through the outdoor exhibits.

However, you can do the loop as many times as you like! Just be sure to maintain that social distance and stay 6 feet apart.

That shouldn't be too hard, since admissions are now made using reserved, timed ticketing only. You can use their website to make those reservations.

So grab the family... there's still plenty of fun and learning to be had! In fact, there are new, outdoor exhibits planned for the rest of the year.

Note about air quality: If CuriOdyssey needs to close because of bad air, you'll find that information posted on their website or social media.
