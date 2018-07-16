CVS managers involved in Chicago coupon incident fired

Two CVS managers involved in an incident at a store on Chicago's North Side are no longer working for the company, according to a statement released Monday.

CVS said in a tweet that its investigation is now complete.


Here's the full statement released Monday:

"We have sincerely apologized to Ms. Hudson for her experience in one of our Chicago stores. Our Region Director in Chicago contacted her as soon as we were made aware of this incident. We have completed our investigation, and as a result the two colleagues who were involved are no longer employed by CVS Health. CVS Health does not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and diverse environment in our stores. We have firm non-discrimination policies in place to help ensure that all customers are treated with respect and dignity. Profiling or any other type of discriminatory behavior is strictly prohibited."

The company issued an apology Sunday to a black woman after a white store manager called police, accusing her of trying to use a fake coupon.

RELATED: Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon

The incident happened Friday night at a CVS in the 6100-block of North Broadway in the city's Edgewater neighborhood.

The woman, Camilla Hudson, captured the incident on cellphone video, which shows manager Morry Matson visibly shaken as he talks to police on the phone.

Hudson said she was just trying to use a coupon for an item when the manager told her he couldn't accept it and then accused her of handwriting the coupon.

Hudson wanted managers to call the corporate office for help on the issue. That's when police were called.

Matson was a delegate for President Trump during his 2016 campaign and is running for alderman of Chicago's 48th Ward.

Hudson posted the full video on her Facebook page.

