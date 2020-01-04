Cyber security attack hits Contra Costa County library system

MARTINEZ, Calif. -- It may take several days to recover from a ransomware attack that has shuttered the online network linking all branches Contra Costa County Library branches and the Martinez administrative offices, the system said Friday evening."The affected servers have all been taken offline and some library services have already been restored," library officials said in an announcement. "It may be several days before all library services are fully operational."All branches will be open for their regular hours, where patrons will be able to check out and return materials and use public computers.Printing services are not available, and officials said personal data of library patrons are on an unaffected server and likely hasn't been compromised.The library said they collect only names, addresses, phone numbers and birthdates. They do not collect social security numbers or store credit card payment information.The county sheriff and district attorney are working with the Contra Costa libraries to investigate the incident."We apologize for the inconvenience this outage is causing our patrons and ask for patience as we work to get all services back online," said County Librarian Melinda Cervantes in a press release. "We are working closely with law enforcement, including IT experts to gather information and prevent future attacks."Patrons with questions about impacted library services can contact Library Administration at (925) 608-7700 during regular business hours.ABC7 News contributed to this report.