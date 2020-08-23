CZU Lightning Complex Fire: Families prepare for worst as blaze scorches 71,000 acres

LIST: Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
According to CAL FIRE, the fire is only 8% contained. The lightning-caused fire, which started at 6:40 a.m. Aug. 16, has destroyed 115 structures, and 24,323 remain threatened. There have been no injuries and no fatalities.
CAL FIRE will be holding a press conference at 6 p.m. Sunday to give an update on the CZU Lightning Complex Fire and evacuations. Check back here to watch live.
ABC7 spoke to families who had to flee their homes amid the fast-moving blaze.
The Harris family evacuated from their Ben Lomond home on Thursday, ready for the worst. They packed five car loads of their most precious belongings and left the fire stricken area.
#CZULightningComplex Sunday Perimeter Map pic.twitter.com/AjWJ2A6zza— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 23, 2020
"I hope that the whole town... I hope they can stop it. A lot of our friends have been here for 50 years, 70 years. Mothers and sons living right next to each other," said Gabe Harris.
Gabe Harris drove up to an access point in Scott's Valley with his son, Gage Harris, two days after their evacuation. They were hoping to make it home and pick up a family heirloom.
"Our grandma got it for us. It's a game that some other family members and family had," said Gage Harris.
VIDEO: Driver captures apocalyptic scene driving through Hennessey Fire in Napa Co.
Their car was covered in ashes and in the back seat were their most precious memories. "This is what my daughter wore when she was little and this is what my son wore to our wedding when we got married," described Gabe Harris.
Holding family picture frames Gage Harris described, "Some pictures of my mom. You know some family stuff. Sentimental stuff."
As the fire continues to grow, the CHP is blocking all access to residents who evacuated on Thursday.
The Harris family was hoping to get some peace of mind and see if their home made it through the night.
RELATED: Firefighter's wallet stolen, bank account drained while battling CZU Lightning Complex fires
We got their address and went past the check point and FaceTimed them to give them the news:
Luz: "I just want to let you know that we found your house and here it is right behind us. It's looking good. We just wanted to show you that you still have a home to come back to."
Gage and Gabe Harris laughed and said "thank you."
It was a sigh of relief even though they had prepared for the worst - taking a family photo minutes before evacuating.
"We were together in that moment and we were healthy. Even though we were walking away from some memories we have each other and it was good," said Gabe Harris.
The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday into Monday includes the possibility of dry lightning and dangerous wind gusts and continued hot and dry weather into next week.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
WATCH: Big Basin Redwoods, California's oldest state park, devastated by CZU Lightning Complex; Fate of ancient trees unknown
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Get the latest updates and videos on the CZU, LNU and SCU Lightning Complex Fires here.
