Lightning Complex Fire

Increase in humidity helps put out flames, wildfire containment rises to 13% in San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Overnight moisture has helped firefighters battling the CZU Lightning Complex Fire burning in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties.

RELATED: What we know about LNU, CZU, SCU complex fires in Santa Cruz, Napa, Sonoma, San Mateo counties and beyond

Low clouds rich with water droplets helped squelch some of the fires burning along the coastline.

"With the increase in humidity, the fire has actually extinguished itself," CAL FIRE operations chief Mark Brunton said.

Containment went up to 13%, while the overall size reached 78,000 acres, according to CAL FIRE.

VIDEO: Staggering footage of lightning storm that started Bay Area fire complexes
EMBED More News Videos

Check out the compilation video above to see some of the most staggering lightning scenes captured by our ABC7 cameras and our viewers around the Bay Area.



A Red Flag Warning for the entire Bay Area that was supposed to go until 5 p.m. today was canceled.

A National Weather Service spokesperson had originally said there was a 50% chance that the fire area could see direct lightning hit from thunderstorms.

"The weather hasn't been as significant as we were expecting," Brunton said. "That has given us the opportunity for our crews to make a lot of great progress throughout this fire."

The cool and moist air won't reach further than the immediate shoreline, limiting it's positive effects on other fires away from the coast.

As of Monday morning, more than 23,000 structures are still being threatened by the CZU Lightning Complex.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa cruzfirewildfirecal firesanta cruz countylightning complex firesan mateo county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE
LIVE: 2020 fires are 25 times worse than 2019, Newsom says
Wildfire live updates: Several post offices temporarily close in Santa Cruz
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 2020 fires are 25 times worse than 2019, Newsom says
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Scott Peterson's death penalty conviction overturned
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
4 missing in CZU Complex Fire, blaze grows to 78,000 acres
Several CA counties taken off watch list, 1 added
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Show More
Wildfire live updates: Several post offices temporarily close in Santa Cruz
Trump makes surprise appearance at RNC
EXCLUSIVE: Crews work to hold line as fires near Livermore
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
More TOP STORIES News