Santa Cruz County releases map to check if your home was damaged by CZU Complex Fire

EMBED >More News Videos Fire damaged the 118-year-old park's headquarters, historic core and campgrounds. But the towering trees are still standing. Here's a look at what the park looks like after the fire swept through.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Cruz County released a fire damage assessment map for residents to check if their homes were impacted by the CZU Lightning Complex Fire.As of Tuesday, the wildfire has burned more than 80,000 acres in both San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties and is 19% contained. CAL FIRE says 538 buildings have been destroyed and 1 person has died.The Santa Cruz County website is up and running and is color-coded to show the homes that have been damaged or destroyed.Red means the house has been destroyed. Blue means the damage is minimal and yellow is minor. If it is green, then the home has not been damaged at all.The black circle means the address is confirmed but if it has a white circle, the address has yet to be verified.You can check if your home was impacted using Santa Cruz County's fire recovery damage assessment map here.