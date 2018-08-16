DA will no longer accept plea deals in Ghost Ship fire case, AP reports

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2724694" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a moment to remember the creative souls we lost in the Ghost Ship Fire.

Alameda County's district attorney has told a judge she will no longer consider plea deals for two men charged in a 2016 warehouse fire that killed 36 people attending an unlicensed concert.In a letter to the judge presiding over the case, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley also asks for a trial date soon on the 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter each man faces.The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter Thursday, a day before the two men are scheduled to return to court.Judge James Cramer last week rejected a plea deal that had been negotiated by O'Malley's office and lawyers for Derick Almena and Max Harris.Cramer said Almena failed to express adequate remorse because he said he is also a fire victim.