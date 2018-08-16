GHOST SHIP FIRE

DA will no longer accept plea deals in Ghost Ship fire case, AP reports

Alameda County's district attorney has told a judge she will no longer consider plea deals for two men charged in a 2016 warehouse fire that killed 36 people attending an unlicensed concert. (Photos by Lake County police/Bay Area News Group)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Alameda County's district attorney has told a judge she will no longer consider plea deals for two men charged in a 2016 warehouse fire that killed 36 people attending an unlicensed concert.

EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship fire defendant Max Harris will try to separate case from Derick Almena

In a letter to the judge presiding over the case, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley also asks for a trial date soon on the 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter each man faces.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter Thursday, a day before the two men are scheduled to return to court.

RELATED: Attorney for families of Ghost Ship victims 'pleased' with plea deal rejection

Judge James Cramer last week rejected a plea deal that had been negotiated by O'Malley's office and lawyers for Derick Almena and Max Harris.

Cramer said Almena failed to express adequate remorse because he said he is also a fire victim.

EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship founder blasts judge after deal rejected

For for full coverage on the investigation into Oakland's deadly Ghost Ship Fire, visit this page.

VIDEO: Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims
Take a moment to remember the creative souls we lost in the Ghost Ship Fire.

