Dad arrested for DUI after 2-year-old dies in I-80 crash

A two-year-old boy died early Sunday morning in a solo vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 80 near state Highway 37 in Vallejo, the California Highway Patrol said.Jerome Jacinto, 33, of Richmond was driving a 1999 Pontiac Firebird on westbound Highway 80 around 12:01 a.m. when the car left the road and started overturning, CHP Officer David Harvey said.Jacinto's son, also named Jerome Jacinto, was allegedly not properly restrained in the back seat. He was ejected from the Pontiac and died at the scene, Harvey said.The 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI involving drugs, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, child cruelty resulting in death, providing false identification to a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and driving without a license.