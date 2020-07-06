dakota access pipeline

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

Pipes for the proposed Dakota Access oil pipeline are stacked Saturday, May 9, 2015, at a staging area in Worthing, S.D. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

FARGO, N.D. -- A federal judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done.

The pipeline has been carrying oil for three years. But U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said in April that the pipeline remains highly controversial'' under federal environmental law and a more extensive review was necessary than the environmental assessment that was done.

On Monday, the judge wrote that even though the disruption will be significant, he had concluded the pipeline must be shut down.

The Standing Rock tribe presses litigation against the pipeline even after it began carrying oil from North Dakota.
