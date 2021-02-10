Sports

Dallas Mavericks stop playing national anthem at home games

DALLAS -- Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday he decided before this season began not to play the national anthem before the team's home games.

The Mavericks played their first 10 regular-season home games without fans. The club had fans for the first time this year for Monday's 127-122 win over Minnesota. Dallas is allowing 1,500 vaccinated essential workers to attend games for free.

Cuban didn't elaborate on his decision not to play the anthem, saying nobody had noticed. The Athletic first reported that Dallas had dropped the anthem.

NBA spokesman Tim Frank said, "Under the unique circumstances of this season, teams are permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit."

Cuban was outspoken against critics of NBA players and coaches kneeling during "The Star-Spangled Banner" when the 2019-20 season resumed in the bubble in Florida last summer.

The pregame national anthem is a staple of American sports at both the professional and collegiate level, but is far less commonplace at pro sporting events in other countries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdallasnational anthemnbau.s. & worldbasketballdallas mavericks
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial
Chevron spill dumped 600 gallons of oil into SF Bay, official says
Stolen car pursuit ends in gunfire between Fremont PD, suspect
SF School Board votes to end merit-based admission at Lowell HS
Map shows CA zip codes where rent is dangerously high
Powerful undersea quake hits north of New Zealand
COVID-19 live updates: SMUHSD to restart in-person classes
Show More
New OPD chief believes crime surge related to pandemic
Community groups denounce violence toward Asian Americans
SF mayor, teachers union spar over vaccines, reopening schools
Only 1 NorCal county moves to less restrictive tier
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
More TOP STORIES News