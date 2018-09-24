Dallas officer who fatally shot neighbor in his own apartment has been fired

Protesters gathered at police headquarters in Dallas to speak out against the shooting death of a man by a officer who says she mistook his apartment for hers.

DALLAS, Texas --
Dallas police say a white officer accused of fatally shooting her black neighbor inside his own apartment has been dismissed.

The Dallas Police Department fired Officer Amber Guyger on Monday, weeks after she fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean inside his own apartment on Sept. 6. Court records show Guyger said she thought she had encountered a burglar inside her own home.

Guyger was arrested on a preliminary charge of manslaughter days after the shooting. She is out on bond.

Jean family attorneys and protesters had called for her firing following the shooting.
