DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- In Daly City, two people including a child are in critical condition following a fire this morning.
It started just after 8 a.m. in a home on Bismark near Mission Street.
Investigators say firefighters saw flames coming from the kitchen and the house was filled with heavy smoke.
They then found a man and the child unconscious in a bedroom.
The cause is under investigation but firefighters emphasized making sure people have working smoke detectors in their homes.
They say there was "delayed detection" with this fire.
Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.
Child, man critically injured in Daly City duplex fire, authorities say
FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News