Child, man critically injured in Daly City duplex fire, authorities say

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- In Daly City, two people including a child are in critical condition following a fire this morning.

It started just after 8 a.m. in a home on Bismark near Mission Street.

Investigators say firefighters saw flames coming from the kitchen and the house was filled with heavy smoke.

They then found a man and the child unconscious in a bedroom.

The cause is under investigation but firefighters emphasized making sure people have working smoke detectors in their homes.

They say there was "delayed detection" with this fire.

