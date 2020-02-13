valentine's day

ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley debuts Valentine's Day song 'Lucky Stars'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many of you know that ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley enjoys singing and songwriting as a hobby. On Thursday, he debuted his brand new release "Lucky Stars" on ABC7's "Midday Live."

This is Dan's first love song and he wrote the lyrics in the middle of the night, inspired by his special someone. He hopes it will evoke in listeners a sense of love and appreciation and a reminder of what really matters.

To Dan, family matters. His own sister, a classically-trained violinist, is in the band with a violin solo in "Lucky Stars."

Dan has used his passion for music to support charitable causes. His annual Rock the Casa concert is coming up on March 7, featuring headliner Rick Springfield. A few tickets are still available. "Lucky Stars" is available for download.

