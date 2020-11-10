Britney, Madonna, 2Pac, Elton: A tribute to music icons on 'Dancing with the Stars'

HOLLYWOOD -- The top seven couples on "Dancing with the Stars" will pay tribute to musical icons this week, performing to the famous artists' songs: Britney Spears, Madonna, Queen, Janet Jackson, 2Pac, Elton John and Amy Winehouse.Figure skater Johnny Weir chose Winehouse because he wants to remind others how our lives are filled with ups... and downs, and the key is to just keep going."I want to show people it's okay to feel the pressure of the world and have to muddle through. And I think using one of Amy's pieces as a backdrop to that message is, is so important," said Weir. "She's somebody, obviously that that had her struggles and her demons, but celebrate the wonderful things of her life are really important to me. I mean, in addition to the beehive in the eyeliner, there's going to be a lot of soul and performance."Both Kaitlyn Bristowe and Justina Machado have very personal connection with their "icons.""I've been channeling Britney since I was young. I've always been a fan of Britney," said Bristowe. "I've been to a couple of her concerts. A fun fact. I was on the six o'clock news. And the title for me. It was like Kaitlyn Bristowe Britney fan!""I have loved Madonna, I mean, I can't even tell you!" said Machado. "I had to take her posters down when I was 20 years old, just because I was embarrassed that I still had her posters up. So otherwise they would have still been up in my room. That's how much I love her!""Dancing with the Stars" airs Monday nights at 8pm on ABC.