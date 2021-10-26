dancing with the stars

'Dancing with the Stars' Horror Night sees 2 couples earn perfect scores

EMBED <>More Videos

'DWTS' Horror Night sees 2 couples earn perfect scores

LOS ANGELES -- Horror Night on "Dancing with the Stars" was supposed to be filled with twists, turns, screams and scares. But two couples felt nothing but joy and happiness when they each earned a perfect score from the judges.

For the second week in a row, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson scored a 10 from each of the four judges. This week it was for a jazz routine, with their inspiration being the Stephen King horror story "It."

Host Tyra Banks told Siwa she literally scared the hell out of her with her Pennywise costume.

"Thank you. That means I did my job right!" Siwa replied.

The other couple who earned 40 out of 40 was basketball player Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach. They performed a contemporary routine inspired by Jordan Peele's "Us." It was by far their highest score of the season.

"I came on the show to get a challenge, to get critiqued, to improve myself in any way. I appreciate the 10," Shumpert told the judges after the dance.

Sadly, the night had to end with an elimination. This week, "Real Housewives" star and former Miss USA Kenya Moore and her partner Brandon Armstrong were sent home.

Next week, the remaining couples will return to perform to the music of legendary rock band Queen.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondancing with the starsotrcballroom dancingreality television
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DANCING WITH THE STARS
DWTS Queen Night: Couples thrive under pressure, but 1 bites the dust
Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin talks 'Queen' night on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Enter for a chance to win a trip for 2 to next season's Ballroom!
'DWTS' recap: 'Grease' Night ends with shocking elimination
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
'Meta' trademark applicant with sell to Facebook for $20M
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News