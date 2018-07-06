Danville police: Drowning death of SRVHS student accidental

Benjamin Curry, who died after being found in San Ramon Valley High School's pool in Danville, Calif. appears in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

DANVILLE, Calif. --
The May 8 drowning of a 15-year-old San Ramon Valley High School student in the campus swimming pool has been determined to be an accidental death, Danville police said Thursday.

Police detectives found no signs of foul play, nor any criminal negligence, in the death of Benjamin Curry, police Lt. Doug Muse said in a statement.

The case also was extensively reviewed by the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office. The investigation included review of video footage from the pool area and interviews of Curry's family, classmates and school staff.

RELATED: Grief counselors at San Ramon Valley High School after student found dead in pool

As a result, no criminal charges will be filed.

The freshman was discovered at the bottom of the high school's swimming pool early in the afternoon on May 8 during fourth-period physical education class.

School staff, police and medical personnel performed lifesaving measures before the boy was taken to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Walnut Creek, where he was pronounced dead.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Coroner Division determined Curry drowned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
danvilledrowninghigh schoolaccidentDanville
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Grief counselors at Danville school after student found dead in pool
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Show More
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News