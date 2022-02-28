4 people injured in shooting at Dave & Buster's in Concord

EMBED <>More Videos

4 people injured in shooting at Dave & Buster's in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. -- Four people were injured by gunfire in a shooting Sunday night at a sports bar in Concord, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting erupted shortly before 11 p.m. between two groups engaged in an argument inside Dave & Buster's in the 2000 block of Diamond Boulevard, according to a 3:33 a.m. social media post by the Concord Police Department.



When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds and learned that two other men with gunshot wounds drove themselves to a local hospital. The severity of the victims' injuries was not disclosed.

No one outside the two groups was struck by the gunfire, said police, who added that the ongoing investigation is being handled by the department's major crimes unit.

Police urge anyone with information about this shooting to call the confidential tip line at (925) 603-5836.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
concordshooting
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Family reacts after toddler found safe in stolen car in Sunnyvale
Artificial Intelligence: New tool to fight wildfires
Bay Area family from Kyiv holds onto hope as Russian forces attack
Marie Callender's to close 1 of last 2 restaurants left in Bay Area
CHP investigating freeway shooting that closed WB I-580 in Livermore
Russia-Ukraine peace talks begin in Belarus; Emergency UN meeting set
Show More
Americans in Russia urged to consider leaving 'immediately'
Elon Musk's Starlink internet service now 'active' in Ukraine
Berkeley's busy Telegraph Ave. could possibly be car-free
Russian seizure of Chernobyl nuclear plant sparks health concerns
What is SWIFT? Why US, allies are targeting Russian banks
More TOP STORIES News