Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl says teachers want to teach, not die, in rebuke of Trump's move to open schools

LOS ANGELES -- Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is now fighting for America's teachers. As the son of a retired teacher, he's entered the debate on reopening schools, using his voice instead of music to make his point."Teachers want to teach, not die, and we should support and protect them like the national treasures that they are. For without them, where would we be?" said Grohl.Grohl is coming to the defense of teachers in the first audio version of his YouTube series, entitled "Dave's True Stories." He has a rich history with the teaching world, thanks to his Mom, Virginia, a lifelong educator."Every kid should be so lucky to have that favorite teacher, the one who changes your life for the better," said Grohl. "She helped generations of children learn how to learn. And, like most other teachers, exhibited a selfless concern for others. Though I was never her student, she will forever be my favorite teacher."Grohl also spoke out about the issue of remote learning. He admits it's less than ideal, and hopefully a temporary solution."Not everyone with a laptop and dry erase board is cut out to be a teacher. That specialized skill is the x-factor," said Grohl. "I know this because I have three children of my own and my remote classroom was more 'Welcome Back Kotter' than 'Dead Poet's Society.' Like I tell my children, you don't really want Daddy helping unless you want to get an F."The award-winning musician does not mince words when talking about the current Secretary of Education and her policies toward teaching America's children."I wouldn't trust the U.S. Secretary of Percussion to tell me how to play 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' if they'd never sat behind a drum set. So why should any teacher trust Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to tell them how to teach without her ever having sat at the head of the class?" said Grohl. "Maybe she should switch to drums."