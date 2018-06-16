Dead body pulled from Berkeley Marina

The body of a man was found Saturday evening in the Berkeley Marina near Cesar Chavez Park, a U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant said.The body was reported at 5:40 p.m. by a bystander on the shore who spotted an empty outrigger canoe, Lt. Rachel Thomas said.The person who died was in the canoe, which had overturned. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco is trying to recover a gear bag that was in the vessel to help identify the person.Thomas said Coast Guard officials don't believe anyone else was in the canoe when it overturned.