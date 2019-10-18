Deadline to file claim for losses suffered during 2017, 2018 wildfires is Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The deadline for PG&E to accept claims from people who suffered losses during the 2017 Northern California wildfires and 2018 Camp Fire is 5 p.m. Monday.

RELATED: PG&E moving forward with $11 billion settlement with insurance companies over wildfire claims

Wildfire victims can file a proof of claim against PG&E electronically or through the mail.

Here are instructions for filing the online claim.

See more stories and videos related to wildfires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacamp firebankruptcypg&edisaster relieffiredisasterwildfirecarr firenorth bay firessettlement
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man with box cutter slashes woman on BART, police say
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Shelter-in-place lifted at 3 Santa Clara schools
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Police investigate after body found at park in San Rafael
PG&E to answer for planned power outages
SF lawyers call out Interim DA Suzy Loftus
Show More
Zantac pulled from shelves in US, Canada amid cancer concerns
High Surf Advisory issued for entire Bay Area coastline
No homecoming game in Novato Friday night
Sam Jordan's Bar and Grill to close after 60 years in SF
Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62
More TOP STORIES News